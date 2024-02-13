DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,720,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,972 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.64% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $78,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 256,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,770. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

