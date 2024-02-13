DigiByte Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $135.38 million and $3.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,714.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.19 or 0.00552590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00140781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00259165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00162999 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,823,892,154 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.