Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Team Hewins LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $56,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 408,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,006,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 647,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 92,901 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 192,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,150. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

