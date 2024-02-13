Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 8.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 35,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

