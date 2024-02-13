Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,738,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 345,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,566. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

