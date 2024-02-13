Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $39.15

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $35.71. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 31,639,836 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 321,487 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile



The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

