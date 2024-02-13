Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $39.58

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNAGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.58, but opened at $35.68. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 14,214,551 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.