Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $39.58

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.58, but opened at $35.68. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 14,214,551 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.