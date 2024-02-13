Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $10.02

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $10.41. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 8,507,795 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $58,128,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

