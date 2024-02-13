Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dorian LPG worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

LPG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,129 shares of company stock worth $1,633,486. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

