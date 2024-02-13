Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0479 on Top Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $124,125.93 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.



Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain, born at Disney in 2014, is a hybrid blockchain integrating private and public operations, enhancing data security, and leveraging networks like Bitcoin for transaction integrity. Its innovative Dragon Net system decentralizes transaction validations, boosting security, while rewarding participants with Dragons, thus underscoring the importance of its cryptocurrency, DRGN. Dragonchain simplifies blockchain engagement and protects data privacy, uniquely separating business data from blockchain proof. Its cutting-edge Interchain technology facilitates secure, diverse transactions across multiple blockchains, extending its reach to conventional sectors. The platform introduces a stringent five-level consensus model for transaction verifications, providing an added security layer. Dragonchain Foundation, a non-profit, steers its development, headed by Joe Roets, a prominent figure in blockchain innovation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

