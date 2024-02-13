Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.29. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

