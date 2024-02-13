E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.