Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:EFBI opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $18.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile
