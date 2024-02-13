eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Lindsell Train Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,175,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 695,000 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 5.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $272,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 4.7 %

eBay stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,615. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

