eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

