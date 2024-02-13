Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. Ecolab also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $203.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $144.38 and a 12-month high of $203.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

