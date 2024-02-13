Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Trading Up 9.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.