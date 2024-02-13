eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,800 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the January 15th total of 424,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in eHealth by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in eHealth by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in eHealth by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. eHealth has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

