Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Hits New 52-Week High at $513.23

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $513.23 and last traded at $508.82, with a volume of 162070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $505.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.88.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

