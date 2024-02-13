ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0311 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $89,268.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,842.69 or 1.00053370 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00180992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03555099 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53,131.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.