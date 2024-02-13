Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382,905 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

