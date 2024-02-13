Ellevest Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

