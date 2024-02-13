Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,889 shares of company stock worth $10,429,550. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

