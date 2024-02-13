Ellevest Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Trading Up 1.2 %

General Mills stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

