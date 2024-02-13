Elmer Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ELMA)

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Elmer Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of ELMA stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Elmer Bancorp has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $19.50.
About Elmer Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elmer Bancorp
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Elmer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.