EMC Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

RWT stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -95.52%.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

