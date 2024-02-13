EMC Capital Management Buys 1,178 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

