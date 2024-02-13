EMC Capital Management Has $137,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

ABNB stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $157.35.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

