EMC Capital Management Has $178,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

EMC Capital Management lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Stock Performance
KBH stock opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Stories
