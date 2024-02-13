EMC Capital Management Has $178,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

EMC Capital Management lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.