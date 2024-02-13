EMC Capital Management Increases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,875,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 114,584 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 57,648 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

SWBI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $81,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

