EMC Capital Management Invests $178,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

C stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

