EMC Capital Management Purchases 7,460 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 237.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,875,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 114,584 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,648 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

SWBI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $632.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.14. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,243.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $81,060. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

