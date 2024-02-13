EMC Capital Management Sells 11,062 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in UGI by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 132,450 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in UGI by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

