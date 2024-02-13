EMC Capital Management Sells 11,062 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in UGI by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

