EMC Capital Management Sells 4,643 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

EMC Capital Management lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.