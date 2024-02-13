EMC Capital Management Sells 7,029 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 520.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.92%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.