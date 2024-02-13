EMC Capital Management Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $173.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $311.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

