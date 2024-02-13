Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) vs. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Head to Head Survey

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust 7.50% 3.21% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust $727.04 million 2.24 $40.64 million $0.33 30.35

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Empire State Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Empiric Student Property and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $8.65, suggesting a potential downside of 13.63%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments. The Company is an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

