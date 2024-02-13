Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
