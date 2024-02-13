Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

ESOA stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95. Energy Services of America has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Energy Services of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 44.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Services of America stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Stories

