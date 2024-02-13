Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Envista has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Envista

In related news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

