EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,038 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $290.81 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $368.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

