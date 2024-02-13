Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $305.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.53.

NYSE:EFX opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $256.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $229,992,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $266,095,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

