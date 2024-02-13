Equinor ASA Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 109.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.4%.

Shares of EQNR opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,045,000 after buying an additional 504,804 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

