Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Reaches $328.73 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $26.09 or 0.00053444 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $328.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.03 or 0.00553155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00140935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00256215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00162081 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,532,886 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

