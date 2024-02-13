Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Shares Up 2.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $372.82 and last traded at $368.96. 95,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 393,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.93.

Specifically, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,985 shares of company stock valued at $696,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.86.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

