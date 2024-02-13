Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $402.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $484.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $436.33.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $360.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.86.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,985 shares of company stock valued at $696,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.