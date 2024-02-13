EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 9.9%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 631,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,672,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

EVgo Stock Performance

Insider Activity at EVgo

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $691.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EVgo by 323.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 333.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 1,036,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in EVgo by 98.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

