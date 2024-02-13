Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $22.97. Fastly shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 1,000,594 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,862,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,862,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 31,482 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $511,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,004,597 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fastly by 13.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 72.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after buying an additional 1,898,633 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

