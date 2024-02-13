Fetch.ai Trading Up 28.8% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $566.22 million and approximately $79.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,024,008 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.